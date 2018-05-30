Bashir Ahmad lists Buhari’s achievements in 3 years

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu MBuhari on New Media has listed some of Buhari’s achievements in 3 years .

Resetting the economy ✔

Justice reforms ✔

Anti-corruption & transparency ✔

Investing in people ✔

Security ✔

Power sector ✔

Bilateral relations ✔ 3 years of Buhari Administration.

3 years of winning. #PMBAt3 pic.twitter.com/g1SnOSiMRO — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 30, 2018

What is your take on this ?