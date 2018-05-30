Breaking News
Translate

Bashir Ahmad lists Buhari’s achievements in 3 years

On 10:56 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu MBuhari on New Media has listed some of Buhari’s achievements in 3 years .

What is your take on this ?


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.