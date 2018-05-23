Baseball league suspends 2 players facing sexual assault allegations

The Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) on Wednesday placed on suspension without pay with immediate effect two players facing sexual assault allegations.

Earlier in the day, police in Incheon, 40 kilometres west of Seoul, said two teammates for the Seoul-based Nexen Heroes are under investigation.

The investigation was based on suspicions of sexually assaulting a woman at an Incheon hotel.

The Heroes are visiting Incheon for a three-game road series against the SK Wyverns which began on Tuesday.

Police initially withheld the identities of the accused players, but the Heroes issued a press release later on Wednesday.

The club said pitcher Cho Sang-woo and catcher Park Dong-won are under investigation and have been taken off the team’s active roster.

It said it would fully cooperate with the authorities.

According to the Heroes, the two players denied the allegations and told police that there was no use of force or violence against the woman.

The KBO also took swift action on the two players, citing the KBO Rules, Article 152, Clause 5.

The rule states that the KBO commissioner may suspend players.

Such players are those who have allegedly engaged in illegal acts or caused injury to dignity, and who may be unable to play during an investigation into their alleged acts.

The KBO said it would decide whether to reinstate the two or extend their suspension depending on the results of the police investigation.

The two players are prohibited from taking part in any baseball-related activities, including practices.

Cho, 23, is the Heroes’ closer, and he is 1-2 with nine saves and a 3.79 ERA in 18 appearances this year.

Park, 28, is batting .248 with six home runs and 17 RBIs as the team’s starting catcher.