Banned drugs: Pay more attention to your homes, Barr Ipiniso, Ex-DG, NDLEA

•Self-restraints should not be limited to Ramadan —NASFAT President

Former Director General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Barrister Lanre Sulaiman Ipiniso, has advised parents to pay more attention to their homes with a view to curbing the menace of drug abuse among children.

The legal practitioner who was a guest lecturer at the Nasrul Lahi-il-Fatih Society, NASFAT Ramadan lecture held at NASFAT village, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State recently lamented that with the level of banned drugs, illegal weapons and proceeds of corruption in the country, peace might be elusive.

“Parents should pay attention to their homes. Don’t use all your time to chase money. What happens when the money comes but the family which you are labouring for are in wrecks. In Abuja, a standard rehabilitation centre cost no less than N6million for the first 90 days. So, don’t allow your children to play with drugs because recovering from it takes time and money. With the level of drugs we have and illegal weapons and proceeds of corruption we have in Nigeria, it is very difficult to attain peace. Nowhere is safe in the presence of these three factors.

“Drug abuse is a behavioral problem. It means we all have to re-channel how we want our youth to behave. The past, people used to smoke marijuana, but now, if you take urine test of people today, you will be shocked many people will be positive. The solution is to continue to remind ourselves that whatever the situation is with you don’t destroy yourself. When you are high, people cannot comprehend the realities of the situation. Some were lured into it because the suddenly became so rich and they wanted more excitement. If you mention adversity as a possible cause, you should understand that we are created for problems. Adversities are not completely negative, it is to propel you.

Also, fielding questions from newsmen at the occasion, the President of NASFAT, Engr Kamil Bolarinwa advised Muslims to carry the lessons of self-restraints and perseverance beyound the month of Ramadan which according to him will ensure peaceful coexistence in the country.

“This is the period of sacrifice, this is the period of restraints, but we should know that our restraints and perseverance should not be limited to the month of Ramadan. If we can all have these, the country and indeed the world will be at peace. We will live peacefully as neighbours and our society will be better.

“My advice for all Muslims is not to be Muslims only in Ramadan, the lessons of the holy month should be carried throughout your lifetime. Every day of your life, you must exercise restraint, you must persevere; you must understand that the other man is a creation of God and must be respected and tolerated.

“We must not leave our security challenges to government alone. It is our responsibility. We must be willing and ready to help ourselves, our neighbours and people around us. We must be alert to our duties as parents and guardians. The responsibilities of raising the next generation of leaders of this country belong to all of us and we must pay attention to it.

Quoting from Quran 66:6, the Chief Missioner of the organisation, Imam Maruf Onike advised parents and guardians to protect their children and wards against the vice. Allah says: “O you who have believed, protect yourselves and your families from a Fire whose fuel is people and stones…” Our children are critical in this respect. If you don’t take of them, you are neglecting their future. That is why we invited these eminent speakers to speak on the topic. NASFAT care about our children because they are our future; we are going to pass the baton to them, we must safeguard their future.

He urged Nigerians to support the present government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring back Nigeria to its former glory.