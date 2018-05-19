Breaking News
Translate

My baby looks beautiful, very happy. I wish I were there – Meghan Markle’s father

On 3:21 pmIn Just Human, News by adekunleComments

Meghan Markle’s father, who followed his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry on TV from California, described it as “emotional and joyful,” and voiced regret he was unable to attend, TMZ reported Saturday.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) ride in the Ascot Landau Carriage at the start of their procession after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness,” Thomas Markle said, according to the US celebrity news website.

Markle is recovering from heart surgery, and in the absence of her father, Meghan was brought to the altar by Prince Charles, now her father-in-law.

Even before the announcement of the surgery, Thomas Markle’s presence was in doubt after controversy erupted over the publication of seemingly staged photos showing him preparing for the wedding.

Thomas Markle complained about being hounded by paparazzi before apparently agreeing to stage his own photos, an apparent bid to control his own image that backfired badly.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.