Avoid bad politicians, NYSC Coordinator advises corps members

Osogbo – Mr Emmanuel Attah, Osun Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members participating in the state governorship election to resist being used by politicians to achieve selfish goals.



The coordinator gave the advice in Osogbo on Wednesday at the 45th anniversary of NYSC.

Attah noted that the political tempo in the state was gathering momentum as the Sept. 22 governorship election draws nearer.

He, therefore, advised corps members that would participate in the election to carry out their duties without being partisan.

While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari’s saying that he belongs to no one and belongs to everyone, Attah said the NYSC was apolitical.

“The NYSC, as far as electoral process is concerned, we belong to nobody, we belong to everybody, we are apolitical.

“NYSC is a neutral body in the electoral process and we have over the years being in different elections, given great credibility to the Nigerian elections.

“We will continue to advise our corps members that would be participating in the elections to be neutral, to defend the name of their families, their names and most importantly the NYSC.

“I want the corps members to maintain the good name and credibility of the corps, so Nigerians can have faith in the ability of NYSC participation in electoral process.

“We have confidence in our corps members but I will equally enjoined them and youths generally not to be used by politicians to cause havoc or any electoral violence,” he said.

He equally urged politicians in the state not to entice or intimidate corps members before, during and after the election.

Speaking on NYSC’s celebration, Attah said the corps would carry out sensitisation walk, cleaning of motor parks and markets, and rendering medical services free of charge to people in rural communities.

He thanked Gov. Rauf Aregbesola for paying state allowances to the corps members and commended the people for the love and hospitality shown to corps members serving in the state. (NAN)