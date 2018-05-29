Assurance: Gbaja spoils wife with N100m G -Wagon birthday present

The social radar was agog at the weekend, when Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila stunned Nigerians as he gifted his loving wife, Yemisi a brand new G-Wagon worth over N100 million for her 50th birthday.

The G-Wagon also had a customised number plate; Assurance, reminiscent of the controversial musician, Davido who also gifted his girlfriend a N45 million Posch car on her birthday.

Though Gbajabiamila’s intentions were right but in a country where the minimum wages is N18,000 with hunger and unemployed youths roaming the streets, his actions were seen as insensitive to Nigerians especially from his Surulere constituency.

Up till now, the backlash on Gbaja who’s rooting for his fifth tenure and his wife is yet to abate. Think of it!