Breaking News
Translate

Asaba 2018 AAC: LOC happy with Zenith’s sponsorship

On 2:43 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Activities of the 2018 African Athletics Championships billed for August in Asaba, Delta State have picked up with Zenith Bank stepping in as the official sponsors of the event.

. Athletics 

According to an official of the Local Organising committee, the Sponsorship by Zenith is bound to go  a long way in the successful hosting of the championships, which the organisers have vowed to make a reference point in Africa.

The deal with Zenith Bank was brokered by the Championship Consultant and Head of Brand and Communication, Mr. Bukola Olopade who is the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Limited.

The Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship will hold from August 1-5, 2018.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.