Asaba 2018 AAC: LOC happy with Zenith’s sponsorship

Activities of the 2018 African Athletics Championships billed for August in Asaba, Delta State have picked up with Zenith Bank stepping in as the official sponsors of the event.

According to an official of the Local Organising committee, the Sponsorship by Zenith is bound to go a long way in the successful hosting of the championships, which the organisers have vowed to make a reference point in Africa.

The deal with Zenith Bank was brokered by the Championship Consultant and Head of Brand and Communication, Mr. Bukola Olopade who is the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Limited.

The Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship will hold from August 1-5, 2018.