Armed Policemen ransack Kuku’s residence in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ARMED policemen, numbering 25, yesterday, invaded and ransacked the residence of the former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Kingsley Kuku in Arogbo, Ese- Odo council area of Ondo State.

Residents of the riverine area ran for cover as the policemen from the Nigeria Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja stormed the community, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the presence of the policemen from the force headquarters in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph told Vanguard that the officers were doing their “lawful duty in the state,” but declined further comments on the reason behind the invasion.

Neighbours of Kuku said that the armed policemen “forcefully broke into every room and everywhere in the house claiming to be in search of kidnappers.”

A source told Vanguard that: “After combing all the rooms in the house in a commando style, they left without any incriminating thing or any kidnapper in the house.”

Another source within the community told Vanguard that “this is actually a worrisome and a condemnable act exhibited by the Police. How can the Police, who are supposed to protect the citizens, be the source of panic in a peaceful community by storming a private residence without a search warrant?

“They shot sporadically to scare away unharmed citizens, claiming to be in search of kidnappers. This shouldn’t be happening in a democratic state.”