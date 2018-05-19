APC NWC reschedules Delta APC congress for Monday

By Perez Brisibe

THE National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has confirmed Monday, May 21st as the new date for the party’s Delta State congress.

The party in a statement addressed to the chairman, National Electoral Commission, INEC, was signed by the party’s national secretary, Hon. Mai Mama Buni.

The statement dated May 18, states, “We refer to our letter reference No: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/12 dated 27th April, 2018.

“We wish to advice that we have rescheduled the conduct of our state congresses in Delta State to Monday 21st May, 2018.”