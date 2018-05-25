APC convention: Buhari, Okorocha, Oshiomhole meet at Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS controversy continues to trail the ward, local government and state congresses of All Progressives Congress, APC, in many states of the federation, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, had a closed-door meeting with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Recall that Okorocha, who is chairman of APC Governors Forum, had opposed the proposal by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party for tenure elongation of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led executive.

Former Governor Oshiomhole on his part, had recently declared his intention to contest for the national chairmanship of the party and his declaration has attracted support from some of the party chieftains.

But after meeting the President, the two APC bigwigs declined to speak to State House correspondents that had waited to know the outcome of their meeting with the President.

But a source closed to the Presidency told Vanguard that the meeting was fruitful as it centred on the controversies surrounding the APC congresses and the forthcoming convention of the party.