APC comments on Jonathan’s endorsement of Fayose flyover senseless – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described as senseless the statement made by the All progressive Congress (APC) castigating former President Goodluck Jonathan for the encomium he passed on Ekiti State Governor, Dr Peter Ayo Fayose over the construction of the 1.3km flyover in Ado Ekiti.

PDP said that it is only party peopled by demons that would criticise the flyover and other projects executed by Fayose to change the face of the state capital and local government headquarters across the state.

In a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the comments credited to the APC that former President Jonathan endorsement of the flyover means he ran a government that was largely corrupt is a confirmation that APC lacks moral and respect for humanity and we are not surprised because the eight years of AD/APC rule has not brought any physical development to the state but debt.

Jackson stated further, “how can the APC members and leaders in Ekiti appreciate good thing since God has deprived them the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to do good.”

“It is not only ridiculous, but insensitive on the part of the APC leaders to condemn the construction of legacy projects such as the new Governor’s Office, the flyover, the High court, the King’s Market among others. If they suffer from dementia, the good people of Ekiti do not and can compare and contrast their years of locust with what we have now.

“Ekiti people still remember vividly the big billboard put at the entrance of Ewi’s Palace by Fayemi then to showcase his proposed new King’s Market. Where is that his market?

“Similarly, in one of the annual calendars that his inglorious administration printed, he put in the prototype of a flyover there. Did he do it.?

“Similarly, the APC and Fayemi’s said they would build a new Governor’s Office, they went as far as scrapping a piece of land near the state Secretariat at hundreds of millions of naira, but nothing sprung up. The loan Fayemi took for these proposed projects from capital market and commercial banks, ended in the pockets of these gluttons.

This is the debt which Fayose administration is paying now.

“The Fayose administration took step to give Ekiti people airport, but the jittery APC leaders incited the land owners to frustrate the project.

The irony of it all is that, the APC in Ekiti is not committed to developing the state and will always want to frustrate who God has given wisdom to do it.”

According to PDP, Nigerians can’t be totally surprised at the opposition of APC to the endorsement of the flyover by Jonathan because no APC controlled state can boast of any tangible project that can warrant endorsement by respected and meaningful statesman like Dr Jonathan.What their incompetent President Mohammadu Buhari has been commissioning are wheel barrow and mangoes. Nigerians can now see who is clueless between Jonathan and Buhari.

PDP noted that the amount being branded to be the cost of the construction of the flyover is another indices of demonic insincerity of the Ekiti APC. The cost of the construction of the flyover which the government gave as below N7 billion is what the economic illiterate leadership of APC in Ekiti state has deliberately claimed to be N17 billion. All these projects were publicly tendered for by contractors and advertised in national newspapers.

The PDP stated, “APC leadership in Ekiti state has chosen to trail a perfidious end by claiming that the flyover is one lane 800 meter a stretch road when every other people in the state can see and ply same at no cost to the stupidity associated with the claims of the APC.

“The PDP led government is not surprised by their ranting because it is said that even if you dance on water, your enemy will accuse you of raising dust. They are suffering from belly aches because what they failed to do, we have done with even less resources at our disposal.