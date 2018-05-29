APC chieftain faults Emerhor’s position on governorship race

By Etop Ekanem

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Prince Christopher Agaga, has faulted Olorogun Otega Emerhor, leader of APC in the state, on his stand on the governorship position in the state, that it was only a governorship candidate from Delta North senatorial district that is capable of defeating the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state in 2009.

Agaga, in a statement in Effurun, Delta State, said: “Any candidate of the party from Delta North, who wins election will likely spend eight years and with four years already spent by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa PDP, it will amount to 12 years for Delta North senatorial district instead of eight years other senatorial districts spent.”

He said Emerhor’s stand was enough to conclude that he was interested in someone from Delta North becoming the governor and also his soft spot for Okowa administration in the state with the understanding that he would be supported in 2023.