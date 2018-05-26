Ankara styles for pregnant women, fashion and styles

Mararaba (Nasarawa State) – The fashion scene for pregnant women has taken a new dimension as they expressed divergent views on emerging trending fashion and lifestyle among them.

A cross section of pregnant women in New Nyanya and Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Saturday expressed their views on fashion trend and lifestyle.

They spoke who spoke, describe their dressing during pregnancy as outfit they need to stay comfortable and attractive.

While some condemned some type of outfits such as short gown and body fitted dress worn by some pregnant women, others reasoned otherwise.

Mrs Caroline Jaja, a housewife, said at the early stage of pregnancy, it was much better for the woman to choose maternity dress like free gown, bogus T-shirt, loose jeans with elastic band and knitwear top that are casual.

She added that women at later stage of pregnancy could wear clothes like leggings made of natural materials, high-waisted dresses and overalls.

“During pregnancy, a woman wants to also look stylish; as for me, I always wear leggings made of soft fabric or maternity trousers without zip and with a big top or grown with breast cut.

“I find it difficult to wear bra now that I am pregnant. It is also to avoid heart burn that can cause me serious pains.

“Now that my pregnancy is about six months, I hardly wear pant because I do experience pains; I do not know whether it is because of my being fat but I prefer wearing boxers.

“In fact, pregnancy comes with another lifestyle entirely; change of body system, sleepless night, waist pain coupled with heartburn but it depends on individual,’’ she said.

For Mrs Silva Onyeka, a lawyer and a pregnant woman, who said that a woman already used to fashionable attires, finds it difficult to wear grown during pregnancy.

Rather, she said, such woman could continue with the trend in spite of pregnancy.

Onyeka added that the mode of a pregnant woman depends on what she put on, like me, sometime I would decide not to wear any underwear or any clothing that is tight.

“Based on the fact that I sweat a lot during pregnancy, I prefer wearing clothes that expose my body; for me being pregnant made us (women) to express pride and joy of motherhood.

“Although at the early stage of the pregnancy depending on my body system at a particular stage, I can be irritated by perfume, body odour or even food aroma,’’ she said.

According to Mrs Vivian Michael, an estate manager, pregnancy is one of the beautiful phases in a woman’s life.

Michael told NAN that when the body undergoes physical transformation, it demands soft and comfortable clothing.

According to her, the best garment for pregnant women is the one that allows the abdominal area to expand, as it is imperative for both the mother and the baby.

“When I am pregnant, I vomit a lot to the extent of fainting; however, it is not every pregnancy that a woman vomits. (NAN)