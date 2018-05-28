An early Children’s Day surprise on May 23

There was palpable joy and excitement at the premises of St. George’s Primary School, Ikoyi recently, as the school authority and children received MTN Nigeria, in celebration of Children’s Day. With the holiday falling this weekend, the ICT Company took the opportunity to spend some time with their younger neighbours.

Children’s Day celebrates the welfare and inherent potential of children, who are vital in achieving the success of any country.

“When we think of Children’s Day, we think of one key word – Bright,’ said Ferdi Moolman, the CEO, MTN Nigeria. “Bright describes the future that we are trying to build together and it also describes your future. We believe that your future is bright and because of that, I say to you – stay confident, stay focused and ALWAYS believe in yourself.”

Accompanied by MTN executives and staff, Mr Moolman spent the time speaking with the teachers and children, distributing gifts. He also asked that Teacher’s efforts be applauded for their indispensable role in shaping our future leaders.

Esther Akinnukawe, the Human Resource Executive also spoke at the event. “Beyond our gathering here today, across our service centres and office locations, we are also celebrating Children’s Day and sharing the same message that we are sharing with you today – you are the future and we believe in you.” She said.

Showing their appreciation, the administrators and teachers of St. George’s Primary School were full of praise for MTN and commended the company for the outreach.

