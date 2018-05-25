Amosun, Adebule to grace MSSN-Lagos Quran competition

…As Ashafa praises Buhari for teaching Quran at Ramadan event

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Idiat Adebule, Chief Executive Officer of Bua Group Alhaji AbdusSamad Rabiu will lead other dignitaries to the grand finale of the Lagos Quran Competition organised by Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, in honour of its pioneer President and former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, late Dr AbdulLateef Adegbite.

The event, which is the 15the edition will hold on Sunday at University of Lagos Main Auditorium, Akoka, Lagos, by 10am.

At a joint press conference, held recently at the Ladi Lawal Press Center, NUJ House, Alausa, Ikeja, by son of the late Adegbite, Bashorun Ladi and MSSN Lagos State Area Unit Amir (President) Dr Saheed Ashafa, the duo promised that the competition will be the largest in Lagos State.

Ashafa said the Chief Executive Officer of Basmallah Institute for Teaching Qur’an and Islam in Ireland, United Kingdom, Ustadh Muhammad Harun Thanni, will speak on the theme – Hope for the hopeless.

Commenting on the state of the nation, Ashafa lamented the socio-economic harships in Nigeria saying: “We can continue to count, count and count, many mind-boggling challenges bedevilling the country. In fact, some Nigerians have already lost all hope in Project Nigeria, but we as a Muslim Students’ body say No! We believe in the Nigerian dream, which to us is still achievable if the government at all levels and the led return to the Qur’an, the hope of the Universe. That is why we have carefully chosen the theme for this year’s Lagos Qur’an Competition to be “Qur’an: The Hope of the Hopeless”. Our guest speaker, an erudite scholar, is Ustadh Muhammad Harun Thani, the CEO Basmallah Institute for Teaching Qur’an and Islam, Ireland, UK.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari on guesture to teach top government officials the Noble Quran at a Tafsir session he attended at the State House Mosque in Abuja recently, urging “other leaders to live by the Quranic injunctions in bringing about the Nigeria we all crave.”

On his part, Bashorun Adegbite expressed happiness for the opportunity to remember his late Patriach, describing the honour as a continuation of legacies and core values for which late Adegbite was known for.

“Dr Adegbite touched the lives of many people and was a firm believer in service to humanity which he spent his whole life pursuing. He remains today my hero as he is to many children. He mentored and influenced many people, a habit that came to him naturally. I thank the Lagos State Area Unit of the MSSN for this honour bestowed on our father which our family supports. I am particularly excited by this edition’s theme: “Hope for the Hopeless”, which clearly expresses the essence of the life of the late Dr Adegbite.”