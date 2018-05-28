Amassoma youths flay degeneration of NDU protest

Youths of Amassoma community, the host community of Niger Delta University, NDU, Bayelsa State, under the aegis of Amassoma Youth Representative, have expressed concern over the dimension to which the peaceful protest, which started as a result of the labour crisis in the university had degenerated.

The youths, in a statement, weekend by Ayogoi Simeon, said: “We are deeply pained by the dimension the peaceful protest, which started as a result of the labour crisis in the Niger Delta University, NDU and how it metamorphosed into violence, destruction of properties and loss of lives.

“It is quite unfortunate that, while peaceful means were being sought to address all the demands of the workers, the protest degenerated suddenly to this level.

“In view of the above, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who is also a son of our community, invited all the chiefs, from the Ebananaowei down to the least Pelenanaowei, opinion leaders, youth groups and other NGOs in the community.

“Frank and fruitful discussions were held and at the end, all the issues in the dispute have been resolved amicably. The stakeholders and the chiefs in the community have equally set up a high-powered committee to liaise with the bereaved families to bury the dead and traditional rites done in accordance with our tradition,” he said.