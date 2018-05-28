Amassoma unrest: Bayelsa CP set up investigation team on Amassoma crisis

…CLO concludes fact finding mission

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA–THE Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Don Awunah has set up an investigation team headed by as Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry with a view to unmasking those armed whose premeditated action and orchestrated violence triggered the crises that caused destruction of properties and temporarily disrupts the peace of Amassoma town.

Meanwhile, the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, Bayelsa state chapter, says its fact finding team on the Amassoma unrest has concluded it investigation and would soon make public its report.

CLO chairman in Bayelsa state Chief Nengi James, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa said the organisation was mainly concerned about human rights abuses and alleged killings, adding that the report would determine the organisation next line of action.

In a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, stated that “the preliminary investigation conducted into the labour dispute between Niger Delta University, NDU, authorities and the non-academic staff union over interpretations of the Bayelsa State government public service reforms indicates that the violence witnessed in course of police peaceful intervention was a direct aftermath of infiltration of Amassoma community and its environs by unidentified armed men from outside the university town, who were firing sporadically across the town.”

According to him, “the good and peace-loving people of Amassoma in particular and Bayelsa in general are urged to go about their lawful business as peace and security has been fully restored in the community.

“It is important the members of Amassoma community and persons of goodwill assist and avail the investigation team with information to unmask the armed bandits in order to face the full wrath of the law.”

In a similar development, the state police command says it has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies in the state that some unscrupulous elements are attempting to use the creative industry in Bayelsa and neighbouring states and the social media to incite the members of the public, cause disaffection and pitch Amassoma community against each other.

“The music, film industry and the art generally must not be used to promote violence, insecurity and foist social tension in whatever form or manner. The creative industry is expected to add value to development, growth and security of the community rather than elevating divisive tendencies and use of music to spread falsehoods.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command will not fold its hands and allow any person or group of persons disrupts the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state. All Police formations, units and tactical teams have been activated to deal decisively with mischief makers throughout the state within the framework of the law.

“The command commends all law-abiding citizens and residents of Bayelsa for their cooperation and understanding and most importantly the assistance and support given to the police which has been instrumental in the remarkable achievements recorded so far in the area of community engagement, maintenance of law and order.

“The officers and men of the command are irrevocably determined to discharge their statutorily duties with utmost professionalism and best international standards,” the statement stated.