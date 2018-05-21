Amaechi’s friend, Amachree, emerges Rivers APC Chair

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A close ally of the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, Ojukaye Flag Amachree has emerged as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, during the state congresses this morning.

The State Congresses of the party in the state which was scheduled for today started around 6a.m at Elekohia Town Hall in Port Harcourt.

The participants who turned out en masses despite the timing produced the former Local Government Chairman of Asari-Toru in the state.

Details later.