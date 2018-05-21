Amaechi’s ally emerges Rivers APC chair as Abe’s group boycotts State Congress

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has concluded its ward, local government and state congresses yesterday.

The state congress which was conducted on the early hours of Monday , saw an ally of the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, as the newly elected chairman of the party in the state.

This is just as Sen. Magnus Abe, and some chieftains of the APC, in support of his governorship ambition boycotted the congresses, describing it as illegal and contempt of court.

Ojukaye Flag Amachree, a core loyalist and friend of Amaechi, who was the former chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, emerged the winner in a consensus process.

In the same consensus process, the delegates for the state congress also elected S. N Azu as the State Deputy Chairman while Emeka Beke was returned as the state secretary of the party.

The APC state delegate election which commenced 6a.m. at Elikohia Town Hall, also returned Chris Finebone as the State Publicity Secretary and Cyprian Chuku as the APC state Legal Adviser.

Okalikpe Napoleon was elected as the Assistant State Secretary and Imie Benson the state youth leader of APC.

Declaring the results, the APC State Congress Committee Chairman, James Majit, commended the party members for conducting themselves peaceful for the state Congress and tasked them to be more proactive in taking the party to greater heights.

However, in his acceptance speech, the newly elected state chairman of APC in the state, who spoke on be half of the elected state executives promised to work for the the unity and victory of the party in all elections in 2019.

Amachree said: “Quickly, I would want to thank God Almighty for this opportunity and for today. I would also want to thank the leader of our great party in the state and in the South South, and the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for this wonderful opportunity.

“I also thank the immediate past chairman of this party, Chief Davies Ikanya, for a wonderful job he did, he has made my job easy. “With my emergence we will do everything within our power in making sure that in 2019 we will take over the Brick House.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the 2015 governorship candidate of APC, Dakuku Peterside, success of the congress is a proof of the victory of the party in 2019elwctikns.

Peterside said the emergence of the party new executives is a move to liberate Rivers people from the government of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, led by Chief Nyesom Wike, which he described as a failed government.