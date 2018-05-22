Alleged flouting of court order threatens peace in Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor

RUMUOLA- TENSION is mounting over conduct of community elections in Rumuola, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State following alleged disobedience of a court order for the community not to conduct elections without total adherence to terms of settlement.

NDV reported that the recent conduct of elections in the community in violation of a Port Harcourt magistrate court order has heightened fear in the community.

The court had in its term of settlement over the dispute in the area held that the entire sheds in Rumuola market should remain in the custody of the Rumuola clan women.

The court also held that all the shops in the two-storey building in Rumuola Community Market should remain in custody of the Rumuola clan men’s council.

The Magistrate Court had also in suit No PMC/2151/2013 ordered the dissolution of the then leadership structure in the community after the conclusion of the peace process because of the implication of the town’s Community Development Committee Constitution.

However, a stakeholder in Rumuola community, Ken Chukwu who spoke on the heels of the rising tension in the area accused some individuals of undermining the ruling of the court.

Chukwu said they went against the court order and the ruling of Apara Kingdom to conduct an election.

He argued that the problem of electing new members was in court for eight years until it was withdrawn by some members of the community with the resolution that peace facilitators in the area will interface with both men and women for two months before an election will be conducted.

He noted with concern that the individuals also destroyed the community town hall when they tried to stop them from carrying on with the election.

Chukwu called for help from both state and local governments to resolve the issue as they are scared that it may snowball into violence in no distant time.

Monarch sues for peace

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Rumuola Community, His Royal Highness, Eze (Dr.) Oziri C. Oziri, Ohia Che-Eni II, Nyenwe-Eli Rumuola, has urged his subjects to abide by the court’s ruling in the interest of peace and development of the community.

He said: “Having studied very carefully the consent judgement of suit No PMC/2151/2013 in the Magistrate Court of Rivers State of Nigeria in the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, I hereby call on all well meaning persons and all peace-loving people within and outside for peace.

“I dissociate myself and all peace-loving people of Rumuola clan from a group of persons impersonating and parading themselves as elected executives of Rumuola Clan Council.

“Such impersonators are henceforth advised to desist from acts that are inimical to peace in Rumuola clan. They are also advised to stop making provocative comments and threats capable of generating bad blood among the peace-loving people of Rumuola clan.”