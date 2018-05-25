Akeredolu vs Ondo workers: Who blinks first?

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—ONE of the albatrosses of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is his blunt way of addressing issues.

In fact, his media handlers are having a hell of a time coping with his candid way of responding to sensitive issues that relate to governance.Akeredolu is always at home spilling it out no matter whose ox is gored.

He has been engaged in an unending battle with many chieftains of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC and National Assembly members from the state.

The recent crisis over tuition fees in the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was traced to his putting the horse before the cart during the convocation of the institution few months ago.

Also, during the swearing in ceremony of his 18 commissioners, many wondered why the governor decided to use the occasion to tell the people of the state how much debt his predecessor left.

His state address had been expected by the people few months after he assumed office but he thought otherwise.

His bluntness has made many, especially his party members and chieftains, uncomfortable.

On party affairs, he has offended many by his style of administration which is observed as being arrogant.

Recently, Akeredolu told civil servants in the state of his inability to pay their leave allowances, but promised to only pay them when the state is buoyant.

Many workers believed that even if the governor won’t pay, he ought to have been diplomatic about it instead of his hard stance on the vexed issue.

TUC boss faults Akeredolu on leave allowance

The state chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Ekundayo Soladoye had earlier, while delivering his speech said: “The leave allowance is a right of workers and not a privilege or bonus from their employers. It is a right on which workers reserved the right to declare a trade dispute or not.”

The governor, in response to Soladoye, said that the state has “no money to pay now. It will only be paid when government has the money to pay. So that it would not be as if I did not tell you.”

Akeredolu’s May Day speech

This statement irked many of the workers who queried his bluntness while others praise him for not playing politics with such matter.

Akeredolu’s utterances during the 2018 May Day celebration did not only pitch him against the workers, many of them also made up their minds about him.

Responding to the workers’ protest, the vintage Akeredolu said: “It is not a big deal, because it is the fundamental human right of every Nigerian to protest or disagree with government’s decision but I will continue to act in the overall best interest of the state. So, you can shout, you can protest, it is your fundamental human right, you can remain in the sun for days but I will not change my style in the interest of the majority. We are paying salaries regularly, workers must not be selfish, allow us to take care of other people in the state.”

Akeredolu, at the occasion, decried a situation where 90 per cent of the N5 billion monthly allocation of the state is being expended on salaries, pensions and other workers’ allowances.He said: “It will be difficult to meet other obligations such as employment of more primary school teachers, construction of roads, classrooms and infrastructural projects.Every month, N4b goes for salaries and allowances, how do we address the problems of shortage of teachers in primary schools? How do we build classrooms? How do we provide transformers for communities without light? Majority want their roads constructed. The current state of affairs is depressing.”

Speaking further, he said: “We are far away from our destination, even if we have found the right path. The journey to redemption is arduous, no doubt. All of us must show sufficient commitment to drag the state out of poverty.The practice of near-total dependence on Federal Allocation must change. Other states can afford to be complacent, not our dear Ondo State whose people’s industry contributed immensely to the country’s GDP in the past.

It is a tragic irony that some people now refer to our state as a civil service enclave where governance has been reduced, virtually, to payment of salaries, allowances, grants and subventions. Our people are unable to measure or feel the real impact and justification for an over-bloated public service, 1% of the population, which gobbles 95% of the earnings of the state. The pervasive poverty in the land is traceable to a largely unproductive and parasitic workforce.”

Politicians and civil servants in the state are wondering when Akeredolu will begin to weigh his words in public and stop acting like a human right activist but as a governor.