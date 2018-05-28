Akeredolu commissions digital resource centre in Owo

GOVERNOR of Ondo State, Arakurin Olurotimi Akeredolu has commissioned a state-of-the-art digital resource centre at Owo High School, Owo, Ondo State.

The Digital Resource Centre which was donated by Mr. Foluso Falaye, President and Managing Director, CBC Emea Group of Companies and an alumnus of Owo High School, is expected to improve the quality of education and learning delivery in the school.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, while commissioning the facility thanked the donour of the centre, and individuals who have contributed various awards towards achieving the vision of turning Owo High School into a centre of excellence for the gesture, vowing that his administration will not relent in creating an enabling environment needed for moral and functional education in the state.

He said: “I thank you for your desire to complement the efforts of the present administration. The state government believes that we must use technology, not just to educate our people, but also to create jobs. When the present administration was sworn in, we pledged that we were going to make sure we use technology to drive activities.

“As at today, we have established three state hubs in each of the three Senatorial Districts of Ondo State. One is at FUTA, Akure, another at Ondo State University of Technology and the other at the State Polytechnic Owo.”