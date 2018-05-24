Ajimobi demands refund of N33bn spent on rehabilitation of federal roads

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Oyo State Government has demanded a refund of N33bilion from the Federal Government for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state.

The governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi made the plea yesterday, when he played host to the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, and his delegation on a one-day working tour of Federal Government projects in the state.

Governor Ajimobi who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Olalekan Alli disclosed that the first four years of the current administration in the state was dedicated to development of road construction and rehabilitation on which the huge amount of money was expended and for which refund from the federal ministry works was yet to be made.

The governor advocated that the maintenance of all federal roads in states of the federation should be handed over to their respective state governments, while funds meant for it be released to such states through the ministry in charge.

Ajimobi, however, used the medium to call for speedy completion of the Lagos -Ibadan road under reconstruction as well as the Oyo-Ogbomosho road which he said, had claimed several lives.