Aiteo Group wins NPA’s corporate sponsor of football award

Aiteo Group, an indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company and the optimum sponsors of the Super Eagles (Nigeria’s) for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, have been conferred with the corporate sponsor of football award by the 2017/2018 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The award ceremony, which was the fifth edition of the series, took place at the Le Meridien Ogeyi Place in Port Harcourt, after the Super Eagles friendly match against Democratic Republic of Congo which ended 1-1 draw.

The award is usually presented to Nigerian former and present sports personality, administrators and journalists in recognition of their positive contributions to sports in Nigeria.

Apart from the Aiteo Group which was honoured with the corporate sponsor of football award, Lagos State also carted away the best grassroots development programme award.

Other receipents are: “Football friendly governor of the year – His Excellency Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State); Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigerian football – Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President, NFF).”

Similarly, active participants in the game equally get awards such as,

“GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR -Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR – Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05)

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR – Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

STRIKER OF THE YEAR – Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

MVP (MEN) IN THE NPFL – Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

MVP (WOMEN) IN THE NWFL – Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

COACH OF THE YEAR – Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United)

CLUB/TEAM OF THE YEAR – Plateau United FC; REFEREE OF THE YEAR – Ferdinand Udoh.”