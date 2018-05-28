Air Peace emerges company of the year, attributes feat to customers

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has won the “Company of the Year Award 2017” of Leadership Group.

The airline received the award weeks after it was recognised as a “National Carrier of Repute” at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Umuahia, Abia State, where six of its crew members were also honoured as “Nigerian Crew Member of Repute”.



Speaking at the Leadership 2017 Awards in Abuja on Thursday, Chairman of Leadership Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah said Air Peace and other award recipients were selected for the honour strictly on merit.

He hailed the carrier and other awardees for making significant contributions to the economic development of the country, urging them to sustain the high standards they were reputed for.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has dedicated the award to its customers, saying their huge support and patronage had been the pillars of its success since it commenced commercial flight operations more than three years ago.

The airline assured that the award, which was received on its behalf by its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide would spur it to deepen the quality of its flight services.

“The award from Leadership Group”, the airline said in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, “is another proof of the high quality of our contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy and delivery of excellent flight services.”

It assured: “We are driven by our passion to reward the huge support and patronage of our esteemed guests over the years. We are not going to spare any effort to make the flying experience of our guests truly great and rewarding.

Soon, we will be announcing dates for the commencement of the expansion of our route network to Asaba, Bauchi, Kaduna, Makurdi, Osubi, Nigeria Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, Monrovia, Lome, Abidjan and other West Coast destinations under the third phase of our no-city-left-behind project aimed at having many more people experience our spectacular flight services.

“There are challenges, no doubt, but we are working flat out to reduce the impact of these occurrences on the revolution we have continued to spearhead in the Nigerian aviation industry to the barest minimum.”

Air Peace said it was grateful to Leadership Group for recognising its contributions to Nigeria’s economy and rewarding excellence.