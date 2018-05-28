Aggrieved APC members fault alleged peaceful congress in Edo

Concerned All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Edo State, have described reports of a peaceful congresses in the state as a mirage and a figment of the imagination of those desperate to destroy the APC in Edo State.

Members of the party, under the aegis of Aggrieved and Concerned APC Members and Leaders in Edo State, in a statement by Anselem Imobighe, Abu Michael, J.B Asemota, Alex Obaretin, Tunde Omoruan and Victor Ajayi, said: “We have read, from some quarters, attempt to portray the so-called gathering of few persons in their living rooms to represent the constitutionally required congresses into our wards, local governments, and state executive positions. We hereby state that nothing can be farther from the truth.”

They meanwhile called on the National Working Committee to “correct the alleged anti-democratic action within the next seven days as failure to do so will force us to seek redress at the law court.”