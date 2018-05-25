Aftermath of NDU crisis: Uneasy calm in Amassoma

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—NORMALCY is gradually returning to Amassoma, the host town of Niger Delta University, NDU, Bayelsa State, after days of unrest which reportedly led to loss of lives.

Our reporter, who visited the town yesterday, observed that the streets were empty, and although life was beginning to pick up, the once busy town was still deserted and devoid of the usual hustling and bustling.

The main campus of the university was under lock while a detachment of security operatives made up of police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, operatives were stationed outside.

No fewer than 15 police vans were sighted including an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the school gate, while other vans patrolled the town.

Economic and social activities were virtually absent as most shops and business centres remained shut.