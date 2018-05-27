Adjogbe congratulates Amaechi @53

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-EXECUTIVE Director of Projects on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Sam Adjogbe has congratulated the Minister of Transport and Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Campaign Organisation , Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on his 53rd birthday.



Describing him as the Lion of the Niger Delta region, Adjogbe in a congratulatory message, said the contribution of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to the development of Niger Delta region were worthy of commendation.

He said; “I wish to join millions of Nigerians, your family,friends and political associates to congratulate you on your 53rd birthday today. You have indeed contributed immensely to the growth of our party, the All Progressive Congress, APC in the country.

“Your Excellency, on this occassion of your 53rd birthday anniversary, my wishes remain of peace, strength, wisdom, good health and God’s continuous grace on you and your family”.