Adeyeye denies joining APC

A former National Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dayo Adeyeye has described as falsehood the reports flying around that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyeye had last week dumped the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after he lost the governorship primaries of the party to the deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

But, Adeyeye in a statement signed and made available to newsmen yesterday by Chief Niyi Ojo, the Director of Media,Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) accused an aide of Governor Ayo Fayose of spreading the report of the defection on social media.

The statement read, “ There is deliberate falsehood and blackmail trending on social media that Prince Adeyeye and his supporters have defected to APC with a promise of #200million to be sourced by Governor Amosun of Ogun State.

“We call on the general public to disregard the write up as the figment of the imagination of the author. Prince Adeyeye has the right to any political association of his choice and he knows how to unveil his new platform without recourse to yellow journalism as evidenced from the publication of falsehood to the general public.

“We assured all lovers and admirers of Prince Adeyeye that in a matter of days a broad based platform for the realisation of his ambition shall be made known after extensive consultations and deliberations.” Adeyeye was until he stepped down from office as the national spokesman of the PDP a thorn in the flesh of the ruling APC and his defection to the same party would have rebounded strongly in the polity.