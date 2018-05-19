Addressing the lands and health needs of Deltans

By Julius Oweh

As part of the on-going ministerial briefings by commissioners in Delta State as organized by the Ministry of Information, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Honourable Chika Ossai and the Health Commissioner, Dr Mordi Ononye were at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information to present their score cards to Deltans via reporters. As usual, both of them gave good account of their stewardship and entertained questions from journalists.

In the presentation of Chika Ossai was the combination of youth and intellect which gave the impression of a man in familiar turf. Ossai said that the ministry was constitutionally empowered to implement land use policies, acquisition of land for overriding public interest, survey of state boundary and government lands, production of surveys and other maps, allocation of government lands, hiring of private buildings for ministries, departments and agencies and procession of oil pipeline license, renewal of lease and grant of temporary occupation, among others.

Ossai stated that the Fast Track Delta initiative of the Okowa government in 2016 yielded N1,058,929,155.54 and 2017 generated N1,733,129,556.55. Apart from the revenue generated, the Fast Track Delta also led to the establishment of ICT centre, migration of all existing applications (C of O) to a new electronic platform and the introduction of electronic C of O with security features.

On the acquisition of lands for development, this is what the commissioner has to say: ‘To ensure that there is land for physical development, the governor of Delta State was able to resolve the lingering crisis surrounding the acquisition of land at Ugbolu which was acquired to provide residential land for intending developers by paying the outstanding compensation to the affected community and the land is currently being prepared for site and services scheme as part of the SMART agenda of this administration. This administration has also acquired lands for strategic investments and industrialization of Illah, Issele-Azagba, Edo-Ogwashi, Umunede, Ebedei and other parts of the state. Over 200 parcels of these lands have been allocated to reputable commercial land industrial outfits with a view to creating jobs, affordable homes and wealth for our citizens while at the same time diverting our economy from oil dependence.`

On the relationship between the government and corporate bodies, according to the commissioner, the government has given lands to many of them including Delta International Commercial City Asaba, Yutai Li Otolokpo Umunede Solar Project, Family homes Funds Ltd, Asaba Foreshore City Ltd, Fairway Properties Ltd., Emos Best Industries Ltd and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Transmission Company of Nigeria. In all, eighteen corporate bodies have benefited from land allocations of the state government.

The commissioner told the press of the strategic nature of the office of the surveyor-general. He listed the achievements of the office as survey of phase III, Block I, layout (43) plots, residential, Asaba, Madonna School for Children of needs, 6,613 hectares, Special Projects, Okpanam, site installation of Intelligence and Surveillance radar, 14,050 hectares Intelligence and Security, Agge In Warri South West LGA, Layout survey of Ugbolu, Re-survey of Kwale Layout and Survey of land for B2B, Nigeria Modular Refinery project at Beneku, Ndokwa East.

The office of the surveyor-general according to Ossai was also involved in the survey of boundary between Obetim-Uno and Ogbedigbo communities in Ndokwa East local government area, survey of boundary between Ogbeofu, Ezi and Ubulu Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Expert intervention/advice in the resolution of the boundary dispute between Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh communities and expert intervention/advice in the resolution of the boundary dispute between Amai/Eziokpo and Umuebu.

On the Urban and Regional Planning Board which was established in 2006 as a parastatal of the Ministry of Land and Surveys, the commissioner listed the following as some of the achievements of the board. These are the computerization and digitalization of the board‘s studio for plan drawing with state of the arts equipment, demolition of illegal structures within Asaba capital city, opening of obstructed roads as well as redesigning of layouts to control flood in Asaba capital territory and making sure that developers conform to development plans and control through strict and thorough scrutiny of approvals of building plans.

It was all not rosy for the ministry as the commissioner disclosed some of the challenges plaguing the ministry. According him, some of them are the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Board law that has created conflict of interest between staff of the ministry and local planning authorities operated by local government councils and inability to pay outstanding compensations for lands acquired by the state government as at when due. The commissioner, however, sounded note of optimism that in the nearest future, all these problems shall be solved as the state governor was determined to give the best to the state and its people in terms of dividends of democracy.

On the part of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, his report card was based on the premise and the old saying that health is wealth. He catalogued the achievements of the health ministry and the establishment of health training institutions including the five Nursing Schools namely: School of Nursing, Agbor, School of Nursing Warri, School of Nursing, Eku and Schools of Midwifery, Asaba and Eku. According to the commissioner, the Department of Nursing Services is saddled with the responsibilities of interpretation of policies on and maintenance of stipulated standards of Nursing and Midwifery practices and education in the state. He listed the following as some of the achievements of this department within the period under review. These are among others : the signing into law the bill establishing the Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery by the state governor, the completion of 250 bed space hostel at the State School of Nursing, Agbor, equipping of the auditoria of State Schools of Nursing, Agbor, Eku and Schools of Midwifery, Asaba and Sapele.

On the workings of the department of public health, the commissioner observed that through the reproductive health unit commenced the provision of free and distribution of family Planning Commodities to facilities rendering the services in the state. Towards that end, according to him, there are over 400 primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities offering free family planning services in the state and the establishment of a system of audit of maternal and prenatal deaths in the state. He speaks further on the management of disease outbreak in the state: ‘Delta State has an effective and efficient medical emergency response system with a structure that spans all over the 25 local government areas. It is this system that made it possible for the achievements we have so far recorded in managing the outbreak of Lassa fever,