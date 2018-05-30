Adamawa cholera outbreak: WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi

THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has deployed 39 staff to contain the outbreak of cholera in Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government areas of Adamawa State.

A statement from Chima Onuekwe, Health Emergencies Communication Officer of WHO, made available in Yola yesterday, said there were plans to engage additional 15 ad hoc personnel to boost the medical efforts.

The statement, which noted that 434 suspected cases had been recorded with 13 deaths as at May 26, described the development as worrisome.

It said WHO was coordinating the response activities, including active surveillance within communities and health facilities, management of reported cases as well as daily review meeting at the Emergency Operations Centre, to ensure timely control of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Adamawa Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fatima Atiku, said the state was collaborating with WHO and other partners to ensure that the outbreak was contained.

Atiku said the efforts were yielding results as indicated in the decline in the trend of case fatality ratio, which was 17 percent as at May 12, but reduced to three percent.