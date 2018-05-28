Account for stolen N10 trillion by your leader, PDP tells APC, Presidency

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday tasked the challenges then All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Presidency to account for the over N10 trillion allegedly stolen by the party’s leaders and members of the President’s kitchen cabinet.



In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party mocked Buhari’s anti-corruption credentials, stating that under his nose, stealing of monumental proportions were going on.

“The PDP asks the Presidency to address Nigerians on the leaked memo detailing corrupt oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which are under President Muhammadu Buhari’s direct supervision as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“The PDP also challenges the APC and the Presidency to come clear on the widely reported stealing of N1.1 trillion ($3.5bn) worth of crude oil by APC interests operating with seven ghost companies.

“This is in addition to the looting from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) evidenced in the reported stealing of N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)’s account in the TSA, as well as revelation of the frittering of fresh N25 billion under questionable ‘deals’.

“The APC and Presidency have been playing saint and pointing fingers while their officials are having field day frittering trillions of naira to finance their opulent lifestyles and political interests, even under the watch of the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion,” the statement read in part.

The party also called on the ruling party to “address Nigerians on the widely reported stealing of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund as well as the source of the N671 million allegedly stolen from the APC account by some of its national officers.”