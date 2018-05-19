Abolish quota system now, CEF tells govt

By Vincent Ujumadu and Nwabueze Okonkwo

DISCUSSANTS at a conference on the national question have called for outright abolition of quota system, to pave the way for enthronement of federal character principles. They argued that doing so was the way forward for the nation’s higher attainment.

The conference with the theme, “2018 National Question: Nigeria in the 21st Century”, which was organized by the Cosmos Endowment Foundation, CEF, a non-religious and non –partisan organization based in Lagos, took place in the commercial town of Onitsha, Anambra State..

The discussants included Professor Wole Atoyebi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Chairman of the Governing Board, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State; Professor James Epoke, former Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar; Professor. Bashir Ajala, a lecturer in the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, University of Jos; Professor. Femi Ogunbiyi, a Professor of Pathology and Architect Ikechukwu Nwajiagu, a retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army.

Professor Chike Okolocha served as the moderator, while Dr. Sunday Kolawole, the Executive Director of National Rubber Association of Nigeria; Professor Alex Asigbo and Professor. Obioma Pogoson, an Associate Professor at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, served as rapporteurs.

The chairman of CEF is Omo Oba Sumnade Akin-Olugbade, with Mr. Roland Paul-Ebiai as the Secretary. Essentially, the organization seeks to provide a platform to express and champion the rights of the underprivileged in the society, promote unity in diversity amongst black and ethnic minorities worldwide, promote the pursuance of excellence amongst all the people of the world, especially the black race, as well as act as a catalyst for positive innovative and social change.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, the participants called for the redefining of Nigeria in the context of Section 147 of the constitution, to enable citizenship by residency, adding that the National Orientation Agency, NOA should be revamped, re-positioned, restructured and funded adequately to ensure effective and efficient discharge of its mandate.

In the 14-point communique read by Omo Oba Sunmade Akin-Olugbade, the participants also urged government to show more than casual interest on the alarming population growth rate and urged government to avoid policy somersault and provide adequate infrastructure.

The communiqué read in part: “We recommend that the economy be diversified., Nigerians are to be encouraged to participate actively in the non-oil sectors, for example in the agricultural sector and cottage industry.

“Government should put an immediate stop to payments of salaries and other entitlements to ex-governors and ex-legislators and to desist from any interference with the judiciary.

“As a matter of urgency, government must address the issue of internal and external security threats and deal with the current issue of herdsmen and other politically related killings, while governors take full charge of security in their respective states.

“Government should urgently address the issue of youth unemployment through government -led industrial revolution programme. We recommend digital policing for the enhancement of investigation of crime.

The conference also called for aggressive pursuit of industrial and agricultural establishments by various tiers of governments as a major source of foreign exchange earnings, employment generation and self reliance, noting that true federalism did not entail state commissioners of finance going to Abuja every month to share federal revenue allocation

In a paper titled: “The settler/indigeneship question as influenced by individuality, nationality and citizenship factors”, Professor Ajala noted that in spite of the pockets of conflicts and violence in some parts of the country, majority of the people still felt that the period of democratic rule was better than several years of military regime.

He, added that Nigerians ought not to lose their political and social rights by moving from one jurisdiction to another, as according to him, through residency, they should enjoy the same package of rights and benefits which the residents within the jurisdiction held.

Also in a paper titled: “Poverty, Corruption and Underdevelopment”, Femi Ogunbiyi described poverty as the state of being extremely poor where thousands of families lived in abject poverty and the state of being inferior in quality or insufficient in amount , the poverty of her imagination, the renunciation of the right to individual ownership of property as part of a religious vow.

Ogunbiyi noted that many reasons have been adduced for the endemic nature of corruption in Nigeria, including weak institution of government, poor law enforcement and poor reward system with low remuneration for public servants, adding that with the attendant belief that you could go unpunished and get away with unwholesome acts, sacred cows syndrome, untouchable or so-called cabals, corruption has unfortunately, actually eaten deep into the fabrics of our nation.

Dr. Jude Rotilu, a retiree medical director, Ikorodu Hospital, expressed that the recently introduced hate speech offence which carries capital punishment and which has passed through first reading at the national assembly and possibly second reading, might be used against perceived opponents of the government to the extent that for instance, if somebody wakes and says that Ndigbo should be given the chance to become the President of Nigeria, such an opinion could be misinterpreted to mean a hate speech.