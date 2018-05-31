Abbe calls for more private sector investment in education

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—FORMER Minister of Interior, Major-General Godwin Abbe (retd), yesterday called for additional private sector investment in Nigeria’s education system in order to complement government’s efforts towards improving the sector.

He spoke at the inauguration of a multi-purpose hall at Inomwan Foundation School, in Benin City.

General Abbe, who is also the founder and proprietor of the school, said that the private sector was renowned worldwide for driving the socio-economic development of any society.

He said: “The whole idea of private schools is an affirmation that government cannot do everything, by way of manpower development. In most developed societies, it is the private entrepreneurs who are occupying the drivers’ seat in all aspects.

“In America, Britain and most other places, private entrepreneurs push the economic, educational and scientific development of the society. So, private investors in Nigeria should do their best to step up these sectors because they will be supporting government and accelerating the development of our country.”