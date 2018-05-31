Court sentences man to 6 years in prison for stabbing brother to death

Abuja – The FCT High Court in Apo, on Thursday, sentenced one Lawrence Ejinung to six years in prison for stabbing his elder brother, John, to death.



Justice Idris Kutigi while delievering judgment, said: “I have considered the plea in mitigation by the learned counsel to the convict.

“I have also taken to account his sober conduct and commendable comportment all through the trial.

“The convict is now the only child of his aged parents. Following the death of the older one.

“The convict also has no prior criminal record. Having weighed all these factors, I incline that the appropriate and desired sentence in this circumstances is one that achieve a noble goal of deterrence and reformation of the convict.

“I hereby sentence the convict to a term of six years imprisonment with the period while he was undergoing trial inclusive.

Ejinung of Akimi Palace, Idu, FCT, was arraigned on March,17, 2014, on a charge of culpable homicide.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant on Dec. 2, 2013, during an argument with his deceased brother, took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the neck which resulted in his death. (NAN)