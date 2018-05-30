Owei-Dudafa N5.1b fraud trial: Court adjourns till June 19

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Wednesday, adjourned till June 19, 2018 for parties to adopt their addresses on the no-case submission filed by Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, facing charges of N5.1 billion fraud.



Owei-Dudafa, one Joseph Iwejuo and some companies, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

The companies are Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd, Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd, Pluto Property Ltd, Investment Company Ltd, Rotate Interlink Services Ltd, LIbejige Services Ltd, De Jakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd and Ebiwise Resources.

After the prosecution closed its case at the last adjourned date, the defence informed the court of a no-case submission, filed on behalf of the defendant.

According to the defence team, no prima facie case had been established against the accused.

The defence predicated its application on the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, as well as the 1999 Constitution as amended.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had filed his response to the no-case submission of the defence and had also served same on them.

Responding, however, A. Ademola, who represented first defendant, confirmed the service by the prosecution.

Justice Mohammed Idris, consequently adjourned the case until June 19 for adoption of addresses.