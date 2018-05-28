I disagreed with Okorocha, my boss and friend on principle – Madumere

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has dissociated himself from the alleged move by some concerned individuals, to reconcile him with Governor Rochas Okorocha just as he said that he has only disagreed with his boss and friend of many years, Governor Okorocha on principle.

Madumere’s position was made public via a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, and made available to Vanguard Mondday, in Owerri.

“The rumoured reconciliation move between him and Governor Rochas Okorocha, purportedly initiated by Governor’s family members, is a mere figment of imagination of the peddlers. There is no iota of in the rumour”, Onwuchekwa said.

According to the press statement, Prince Madumere expressed astonishment over the rumour, saying he “only got to know about this through a barrage of calls and text messages by concerned Imo citizens, on the matter”.

He however described such move as “unnecessary and uncalled for”, adding that “there is nothing on the table to call for such reconciliation”.

Prince Madumere further explained that he has only disagreed with his boss and friend of many years, Governor Okorocha on principle.

The Deputy Governor expressed his resolve to pursue his goal of impacting positively on the citizenry, in concert with best leadership practices.

Prince Madumere therefore, charged his numerous supporters and Imolites, to “discountenance such insinuations coming from rumour mills and kite fliers”, pointing out that; “this is a form of distraction, and I would not fall for such cheap blackmail”.

It would be recalled that penultimate week, while the Deputy Governor was away, the rumour mills had a field day, circulating such unimaginable story that there was strong move to reconcile Governor Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Madumere.