Name five projects you completed in 3 years, Reno Omokri challenges Buhari’s govt

The spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to name five projects it has completed in three years.

Reno on his Tweeter handle said former Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) government of Goodluck Jonathan initiated, started 5 projects and completed them in 3 years.

Reno said ‘5 projects Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years: * 12 new universities * 120 almajiri schools * Revival of Lagos-Kano rail * Converting Enugu airport to international * The YouWIN Scheme I challenge Buhari’s government to take the #BuhariChallenge and do same.’

He also said ‘If in 3 years Buhari borrowed more than PDP borrowed in 16 years, what will happen if Buhari is re-elected? The main person who is richer today than he was in 2015 is Buhari, whose son can now afford a multimillion BMW power bike, whereas his dad borrowed to buy APC form in 2015.’

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 26, 2018

Reno further tackled the Minister of Information saying ‘Why does Lai keep making a mockery of his Ramadan fast by lying so compulsively? Okay Lai, transparently tell us who reinstated & double promoted Maina?’

