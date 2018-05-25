Katsina GSM market inferno: Victims get N2.5m cash assistance

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA has on Friday donated a N2.5 million cash assistance to victims of a fire inferno that strucked a GSM market popularly called Idris Sambo GSM market in Funtua local government area of the state.



Items which include GSM and accessories worth over 5 million naira were said to have been burnt to debris in the fire that razed the market a month back.

Speaking while giving the cash assistance to the victims, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Aminu G. Waziri said 50% of loss value after it assessment was given to the affected victims to return them back to their businesses and ensure the multiplier effects of the business continues.

Dr. Waziri said the government deemed the cash assistance necessary in view of the fact that about 100 persons mostly youths were affected and to alleviate and cushion suffering posed on them by the incidence.

He was also quick to cleared the air that the agency is not a compensation agency but relief and disaster reduction agency.

According to him, “Government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari deem it fit that for economic business of such magnanimous should be taken care of, and based on our assessment we realized that not less than 100 people benefit directly and indirectly from the business.

“Based on that, we decided that as a government we must not allow this kind of economic loss to our people and something must be done.

“50% of the lost value should be given to affected person to return back to their businesses to ensure that multiplier effects of such business shall continue.

“If I could recall precisely the incident happened about a month ago. It affected a block of 5 shops reducing them to debris and loss of GSM items and accessories worth over 5 million naira,” Dr. Waziri said.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Yusuf Ya’u applauded the kind gesture just as the Chairman of the market, Yusuf Haruna said people never thought these will come to reality as they told them to forget it.

Beneficiaries include Sani Abdullahi who lost over a million to the inferno and compensated with N500,000, Yusuf Ya’u lost almost N2m and compensated with N750,000, Mansur Mashkur got N480,000 while Umar Ibrahim and Basiru Isah got N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.