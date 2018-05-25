Gov Abubakar accepts Nuhu Gidado’s resignation in good faith

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Barely 24 hours after the resignation of the deputy governor, Nuhu Gidado, indications have emerged that the man might be planning to challenge his former principal in the next election.

It was learnt last night that Gidado, who lost his gubernatorial bid in 2015, before he was picked for the post by the governor, had been nursing the ambition to become the state governor come 2019.

It was gathered that Gidado reigned principally because he feels he could team up with some powerful politicians and post a strong fight against the governor in the next election, something that major stakeholders consider as a tall dream that would never materialise.

Although he claimed he opted to leave the government without any spat with his boss, insiders told Vanguard that Gidado, an engineer, had concluded plans long ago to join the governorship race next year.

But reacting to the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mr. Ali Ali, disputed the insinuation by the former deputy governor that he was sidelined by the governor while he was in office.

Ali told Vanguard on behalf of his boss that there was no iota of truth in the claim that the governor ever marginalised his former deputy.

Ali said, “Governor Mohammed Abubakar, has denied insinuations that he sidelined his deputy in the administration of the state.

“It must not be forgotten in a hurry that the former deputy governor was also commissioner for education and was in charge of everything. It is on record that for three consecutive years, the ministry under Gidado received the lion’s share of the government’s budget with 20% and with corresponding releases.

“Gidado was the main driver of the education reform agenda of the government. The government sincere and dedicated funding of that sector gave rise to improvement in performance from a dismal 3% in 2015 to 27.5% in 2017.

“The former deputy governor also assumed full gubernatorial powers each time the governor was away. In fact, it is on record that all the decisions he took were never reversed by the governor. So claim of marginalization is untrue.

“Do not also forget that after the cabinet was reconstituted, he was made commissioner in charge of another huge ministry of Works and Transport. Being an engineer, it was home coming for him.

The reservations notwithstanding, Governor Abubakar, on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Gidado and wished him well in his new endeavour without sounding bitter at all.

The statement released by Ali Ali said, “The Executive Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed A. Abubakar, has accepted the resignation of Engineer Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor and wish him well in his future endeavours

“He described Gidado’s tenure and service to the state as meritorious and therefore, deserving commendation

“The governor particularly commends the former Number 2 citizen of the state for the remarkable manner of his resignation and expresses optimism that he will avail the state of his vast wealth of experience to the state anytime he is called upon in the future,” the governor said.