OYW commends Ndigbo for successful Awka submit, urges IPOB to embrace restructuring, work with Ohanaeze

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA- OHANAEZE Youths Wing, OYW, has commended Igbo leaders and youths for their massive attendance at the just concluded Igbo summit on restructuring at Awka, Anambra State and urged members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to retrace their confrontational attitude and work with Ohaneze for the good of the Igbo nation.

OYW called on iPOB to embrace restructuring agenda being canvassed by Ohanaeze, saying it would be good for the Igbo nation.

Reacting to the outcome of the summit, the deputy national president of OYW Dr. Kingsley Dozie said that Ohanaeze youths were happy that despite the threat by IPOB people came out and “made meaningful contributions to the subject of discuss which the need to restructure Nigeria is”.

“I wish to commend and appreciate in a special way, our Charismatic President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who gave everything within his reach to ensure that the summit was a success. I also wish to commend members of the National Working Committee of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide for their resilience and industry.

“Ndigbo are hereby assured that today’s Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths leadership is committed to the general development, progress, and well-being of Ndigbo anywhere they may be.

“We shall at all times preoccupy ourselves with developmental projects and activities. It is on this note that we call on the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, to bury their hatchet and smoke the pipe of peace. They should understand that almost all the tribes and regions in Nigeria are speaking in favour of restructuring. Only but a few are talking about sovereignty.

“As of facts, restructuring is the most peaceful and surest tool and I call on IPOB to embrace it”, Dozie said.