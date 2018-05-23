Assassination plot: FG cares less about human lives – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that people are being slaughtered daily across Nigeria because the Federal Government does not care about the protection of lives and property.



In a reaction to a statement credited to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over the governor’s revelation that there was a plot by the Federal Government to assassinate him in a crowd, Governor Wike said it is unfortunate that the Federal Government will trivialize an issue of this sensitive nature.

Governor Wike said because the Federal Government has relegated the sanctity of human lives, that is why they give conflicting reasons for the security challenges that have led to wanton killings in different parts of the country.

“They don’t care about the issue of the protection of lives and property. That is why people are killed in their numbers everyday.

“But I will not be slaughtered easily. They will not be succeed in their plot”, Governor Wike said.

The governor expressed shock that rather than say that this weighty intelligence report will be duly investigated , the Minister of Information is struggling to trivialize the matter.

He said that there are laid down constitutional processes of handling weighty issues of this nature, pointing out that it is unfortunate that the Federal Government has deliberately refused to follow the constitutional path.