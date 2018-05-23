Breaking News
Millionaires to emerge in StarTimes World Cup promo

Tony

As part of activities leading to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, StarTimes is rewarding 1 lucky subscriber with 1 million Naira every week for 14 weeks, until July 31.

According to the pay-TV giant, winners will be drawn from across the country, selecting only from a poll of subscribers who pay for one month and above on any of its bouquets and new subscribers who purchase a new decoder for the first time.

Explaining further, the company’s Brand and Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede, encouraged Nigerians to seize the opportunity to become millionaires, adding that it was a once in a life time opportunity for Nigerians to truly experience the World Cup frenzy like never before. “Never has there been a time when a pay-TV operator gives out such amount of money just for subscribing or simply buying a new decoder.”

He added that “With as little as N900, all StarTimes subscribers stand a chance to become a millionaire during the world cup period. A total of 14 millionaires will emerge from the promo, and we will be announcing them every week after a raffle draw.”

Other prices available include 43-inch StarTimes HD TV for 5 subscribers weekly, 1 year free subscription for 20 subscribers weekly and other branded items. Earlier this year, StarTimes announced it will broadcast the FIFA 2018 World Cup, promising a special experience for subscribers who watch the games on any of its bouquets, starting from N900.

 


