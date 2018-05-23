Why I threatened to quit PANDEF, by Ikponmwen

BENIN—Edo State Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Brig-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (retd), yesterday, explained why he threatened to quit PANDEF last year, saying it was as a result of what he described as the “Annoying and unacceptable” posture of Col. Paul Ogbebor (retd) in the affairs of the forum in the state and not because of the leader of the forum, Chief Edwin Clark.

Ikponmwen, who vowed to pursue the objectives of PANDEF which, according to him, will not only bring development and unity to the people of the Niger Delta but Edo State in particular, said that Chief Clark had led the forum with all honesty and doggedness since its inception.

Speaking to Vanguard in an interview, Ikponmwen said: “Sometime last year, I made a comment about PANDEF where I angrily said that some persons were not comfortable with me and I even threatened to quit the forum. But I want to explain that I was reacting to the provocative and unacceptable conduct of somebody who was arrogating to himself the leadership of Edo State PANDEF at a time when the structure was still being worked out by the Central Working Committee.”

“I felt It was premature at that time for him to do so when we are still trying to solidify the forum. And he was claiming that he had the support of some leaders of PANDEF and I felt it was annoying and unacceptable. But I have since come to realise that the leadership led by Chief E.K. Clark never supported that move and to that extent whatever embarrassment my action caused them is regretted and I apologized to Chief E.K Clark.

“I want to reinstate my believe in the concept of PANDEF, which concept I have been involved right from the beginning and I wish to reiterate my confidence in the leadership of Chief E.K Clark who has been in the South South struggle over the years, in fact for two decades now. As the new elected chairman of PANDEF, I intend to pursue the aims and objectives of PANDEF in close consultation with our state government as well as the traditional institution of our state.

“I believe that the existence of PANDEF will be an asset not only to the people of the Niger Delta and Edo State but indeed to the wider country Nigeria,” he stated.