2019 Presidency: Tanimu intensifies consultations

…Solicits support of ex-PDP Ministers

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has continued his nationwide consultation in his quest to clinch the sole Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

Kabiru, the latest high-profile politician to join the PDP Presidential race yesterday met with former Adamawa State governor, Mr. Boni Haruna, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman and Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, erstwhile Ministers of National Planning and Finance (state) respectively.

Although details of the meeting remained sketchy as at press time, a member of the Kabiru Turaki Presidential Campaign Organisation who pleaded anonymity said soft-spoken Turaki has been receiving scores of political figures in his office located at the Jimmy Carter street, Abuja, in the past few weeks, preparatory to his formal declaration.

According to our source, the Presidential aspirant is currently enjoying a lot of support across the country “even from people who are not members of the PDP,” adding that as a result, the man (Turaki) has turned out to be the aspirant to beat for the sole ticket. “He didn’t just wake up to join the race but those who knew him, his experience and capacity for work prevailed on him to seek the ticket. Those you saw here earlier today (referring to Boni Haruna, Professor Sulaiman and Ambassador Yuguda) are not just his friends but close political associates. And I can tell you that this man has what it takes to beat other contestants to the flag of our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vanguard can authoritatively report that members of the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum are currently supporting one of their own for the hotly-contested ticket. Turaki chairs the forum and used its platform to provide uncommon solidarity for the party while litigations on the leadership tussle lasted.

Members of the forum drawn from the six geo-political zones are to rally support for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in their respective states; a development that is likely to work in the favour of Turaki who has entered into an agreement with his fellow aspirants that whoever clinches the ticket would enjoy the support of others.

As it were, Turaki would be up against the Gombe State governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, his Jigawa State counterpart, Sule Lamido and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar but with the seemingly no hurdle on the path of the ex-Kebbi State guber aspirant, there are chances the ticket may be his lose, in the words of a member of his publicity team.