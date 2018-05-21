Atletico Madrid name squad for Super Eagles friendly

Abuja – Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Gabriel Arena and Fernando Torres are part of a 20-man Atletico Madrid squad that will face the Super Eagles B side in a friendly on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atletico Madrid Football Club announced the 20-man squad for the friendly match on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

The game will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Also on the list are Ghana’s Thomas Partey, Victor Machin Perez, known as Vitolo, and Kevin Gameiro.

However, top stars like Antoine Griezmann, Koke and Diego Costa were understandably not included due to preparations towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“The La Liga season is over and we’re going to play a friendly in Nigeria with Oblak, Werner, Juanfran, Sergi, Montero, Solano, Jota, Rafa Muñoz, Thomas, Gabi, Vitolo, Toni Moya, Agüero, Olabe.

“Mikel Carro, Joaquín, Torres, Correa, Gameiro and Borja,” Atletico wrote on their handle.

Atletico won this season’s UEFA Europa League after thrashing Marseille 3-0 in the final last week.

They finished second in the just-concluded 2017/2018 La Liga season on 79 points.(NAN)