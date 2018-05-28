71-year-old emerges first millionaire in StarTimes World Cup promo

A 71-year old civil engineer from Akure has emerged the first millionaire in the on-going StarTimes World Cup millionaire promo, after a raffle draw was held in Lagos, which produced the first winner in the 3-month promotion, under the supervision of the National Lottery Board Commission.

The official broadcaster of the FIFA 2018 World Cup had earlier promised a special experience for Nigerians who watch the games on of its platform, promising a never like before experience.

“We are happy to announce our first winner in the ongoing promotion, Mr. Tony Fakuade, a civil engineer who resides in Akure. He subscribed for 1 month on StarTimes Classic bouquet. He has been contacted and will receive his money on Wednesday at our premises.” says Qasim Elegbede, the Brand’s Marketing Director at StarTimes.

He added that “14 winners will be drawn from across the country, selecting only from a poll of subscribers who pay for one month and above on any of our bouquets and new subscribers who purchase a new decoder for the first time.”

The World Cup millionaire promo will run from May 7 till July 31, with 1 lucky subscriber taking home N1,000,000 weekly. Other prices available include 43-inch StarTimes HD TV for 5 subscribers weekly, 1 year free subscription for 20 subscribers weekly and other branded items.