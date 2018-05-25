61st birthday: ‘Aregbesola remains best in Osun’s history’

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that with eight years of exceptional governance in Osun state, Governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has indelibly imprinted his name in the history of Osun State.

In a message by the Director of Research and Publicity of APC, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, to mark the Governor’s birthday, the party said that all rational human beings inside and outside the state, who are familiar with the reality of governance in the state would not dispute that the greatest thing that has ever happened in the last 27 years in Osun is Rauf Aregbesola

The statement reads: “He has outperformed all governors before him, and at no time in the history of the state has a governor attracted as much international attention as Aregbesola has done. There is no family in Osun that was not impacted by Aregbesola’s presence in government.

All parents without exception with kids at school had their children’s school environment improved. Farmers had a field day as most of their fortunes improved.”