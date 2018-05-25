58 fake universities operating at the moment in Nigeria, says NUC

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Universities Commission, NUC, has said a total of 58 fake universities were carrying out illegal operations at the moment in Nigeria.

The commission also disclosed that it was investigating eight other universities for running illegal degree programs.

To this end, it has warned people seeking admission into universities against patronizing any of the institutions, saying doing such action would be at their risks as certificates obtained from them will not give them opportunity to serve in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC or employment in the country.

The commission which disclosed this in its weekly news bulletin, obtained Thursday in Abuja,explained that the affected universities have since been closed down for going against the national minimum standard for education.

The NUC, in the bulletin which dated back to May 14,2018, added that the universities were yet to be licensed by the federal government.

The affected universities, according to the commission are:

1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria

2. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses

3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses

4. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

5. Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses

6. Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

7. Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses

8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi state or any of its other campuses

9. United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses

10. United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses.

11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses

12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses

13. Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Pleateu State or any of its other campuses

14. The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

15. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria

16. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

17. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

18. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria

19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria

20. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria

22. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria

23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus

24. Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria

25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

26. EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre

27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria

30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

31. Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

32. Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria

34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State

35. Open International University, Akure

36. Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo

37. Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State

38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja

39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State

40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State

41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja

42. Temple University, Abuja

43. Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria

44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State

45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

46. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria

47. Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria

48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria

49. Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Oweri study centre

50. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos

51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)

52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos

53. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT

54. Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State

55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna

56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State

57. West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria

58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos

The commission also said eight universities are currently undergoing investigation for illegally running degree programs.

The eight universities are:

1) National Universities of Nigeria, Keffi , Nassarawa State.

2) North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state.

3) Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University.

4) Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state.

5) West Coast University, Umuahia.

6) Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

7) Volta University College, Aba, Abia state.

8) Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.

It warned:“For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk. ”

According to NUC, appropriate law enforcement agencies have been informed for necessary action against the universities.