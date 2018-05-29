53, 970 vehicles passed inspection in 8 months — Ambode

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has said a total number of 53, 970 vehicles in the state, has passed the state’s computerized vehicle inspection service in the last eight months.

Speaking at the 2nd day of the commissioning of eight computerised vehicle inspection service centers, in Epe and Agric-Isawo/Ikorodu, he said out of 93, 768 vehicles inspected within the period, 53, 970 passed the inspection while 39,798 failed, but 29, 977 had a retest and were certified.

According to him, the vehicles were tested in both Odogunyan/Ikorodu and Ojodu centres for Emission, Machine Based Head Light Test, Visual Inspection Check, Steering and Alignment, Suspension, Brake Performance and underneath inspection amongst others.

Represented by the Commissioner for Transportation Mr. Ladi Lawal, the governor said the computerized inspection service centers were aimed at ensuring that vehicles plying Lagos roads met international standard to reduce road carnage in the state.

According to him, research had proved that 90 per cent of road crashes occurred due to human errors while mechanical and environmental factors accounted for only 10 per cent, saying “90 per cent of road accidents are as a result of human errors while mechanical and environmental factors account for only 10 per cent.”